Shug’s Sweet Shoppe holds grand opening in Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new store in Monkey Junction is providing a wide variety of cookies and other desserts, guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Shug’s Sweet Shoppe opened its doors around a week ago, and has already become a very popular spot.

While there are dozens of sugar-rich options, the store also plans to add several sugar-free and keto items next week.

Shug’s says they take pride in making sure every customer leaves happy, with the story behind the store’s name being equally important.

“My father-in-law’s sister, who was lieutenant Monica Carey, she was killed in the line of duty in 2001,” Shug’s general manager Jenna Williams said. “As they were growing up, he could never pronounce Monica, and called her ‘Shug’. So it is after her.”

Shug’s provides all first responders and military members 15 percent off every order.