‘We have lift off!’: Brunswick County native commentates for live NASA space missions

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia native has an “out of the world” job.

Shaneequa Vereen graduated from the South Brunswick High School in 2009. She then attended NC State University before moving to Houston for graduate school. Through a friend, she was able to get an internship at NASA’s Johnson Space Center where she now is a public affairs officer.

Last Friday, she was one of two people doing live mission coverage for the space center for the SpaceX Crew-2 launch. The rocket carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station. You may have seen it flying overhead early that morning.

Vereen spoke with WWAY on Tuesday and shared what it is like being inside a mission control room during a launch.

“The room is silent, silent, silent, and you are watching then everyone is like ‘yes!’ There just an uproar in the room,” Vereen said. “It’s just very exciting. You look around and see people who have worked on this for years. They are like almost crying, or tears of joy so it’s very emotional and exciting to be in the room when everything is happening.”

She’s back at it later this week with the SpaceX Crew-1 landing on Friday. That crew has been at the International Space Station for the last six months.

You can follow NASA events live here.