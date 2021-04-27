This year’s NC 4th of July Festival includes in person events, location changes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina 4th of July Festival that traditionally takes place just in Southport will feature many changes this year including the location for some of the events.

For over 220 years Southport has celebrated our nation’s independence in full fare. The history of North Carolina’s Fourth of July Festival celebration was first recorded in a newspaper in 1795. Now, the event has grown to attract over 60,000 visitors each year.

Last year’s official NC 4th of July Festival events were completely virtual due the coronavirus pandemic.

In light of the pandemic, some events for this year’s festival will be relocated to sites that allow social distancing, other events revised to reduce crowd sizes, and some events postponed until 2022.

The festivities kick-off with the traditional Oak Island Beach Day on July 1. It begins at 8 a.m. The day includes games, entertainment like a shag contest, and food. A fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m. at the Oak Island Pier.

Saturday and Sunday, July 3 & 4, events included the Red, White and Blue Car Show, Children’s Entertainment, Arts & Crafts Market, Entertainment, Flag Retirement & Flag Raising Ceremonies, UPWA Live Pro Wrestling, Freedom Flotilla, Reading of the Declaration of Independence and the festivities will conclude on July 4 with a fireworks display fired from the Oak Island Pier.

“We’re glad to be able to offer more support this year and host a few of the events for this year’s July 4th celebration,” Oak Island Mayor Ken Thomas said. “We’re looking forward to gathering with friends and family, with health and safety in mind, to celebrate Independence Day.”

“The festival committee appreciates the Town of Oak Island’s willingness to expand the number of events held on Oak Island in 2021,” NC 4th of July Festival Co-Chair, Trisha Howarth said. “We are very privileged to live in a community that comes together in challenging times to foster good outcomes. I am delighted that there will be in person events in 2021, and look forward to a return of a full schedule of events in 2022.”

The annual parade will not happen in July, but the festival committee hopes it returns next year.