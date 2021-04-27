Tresvik strikeouts 15 as Hoggard softball stays unbeaten against Topsail

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–Hoggard senior pitcher Icess Tresvik struck out 15 Pirate hitters on Tuesday night to help lead her Vikings past Topsail in Mideastern Conference play, 1-0.

The lone run of the game came in the top of the 4th inning when Madison Scanlan hammered a pitch into the right centerfield gap to score Isabel Roberts from second.

Emma Neely was impressive in the circle for Topsail in the loss. The senior pitched a complete game allowing just one earned run and striking out 12.

The win improves the Vikings record to (13-0), while the Pirates drop to (11-2). Both teams will wrap up their regular seasons on Thursday night.