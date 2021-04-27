UNCW Baseball hits four home runs in 11-1 route of Coastal Carolina

CONWAY,SC (UNCW Sports)– Brooks Baldwin continued his rampage at the plate with two home runs as UNCW belted a season-high four on the evening in an 11-1 win at Coastal Carolina on Tuesday.

The Seahawks upped their record to 20-15 on the season while the Chants slipped to 19-16.

Baldwin, who finished with three hits, homered in both the second and eighth innings giving him five in his last three games and 12 on the season. Also homering for the Seahawks were Noah Bridges , his fifth, and Dillon Lifrieri hit his first with the Seahawks.

Lifrieri’s two-run shot came in the seventh inning and was just the 12th home run to clear the 20-foot batter’s eye in centerfield.

Jason Hudak (1-1) was credited with the win. The righthander held the Chants hitless over a career-high three innings.

Five UNCW pitchers combined to limit Coastal Carolina to three hits. The Chanticleers were held hitless between the third and ninth innings.

CCU starter Luke Barrow (0-3) took the loss, allowing two runs in one-plus innings.

The Seahawks and Chanticleers play again on Wednesday at Brooks Field. First-pitch is set for 6 p.m.