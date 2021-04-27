UNCW vaccine clinic reopens to the public

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After getting the “ok” from the CDC, UNCW reopened its Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic Tuesday to students, staff, and the public.

The university’s associate vice chancellor, Katrin Wesner-Harts, said officials watched the J&J investigation carefully, and took their research seriously before proceeding.

- Advertisement -

“I feel pretty confident with the decision to release that pause that we could begin vaccinating again,” said Wesner-Harts.

Many on campus, like student Lily Harris, agreed.

“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” Harris said. “I mean personally I got the Pfizer just in case, but I still think it’s a good thing.”

Julia Taylor, a mother touring campus with her daughter echoed the same thought. “It gives the appearance to students that the school has confidence obviously in the vaccine,” Taylor ventured. “And has a desire for students to be back in-person on campus… which is the best way to learn.”

“It doesn’t make me nervous,” Madyson Welcome, a freshman added. “Yeah, I think it’s been cleared by the CDC, they said the problems weren’t too big. I would probably get it again if I hadn’t been vaccinated yet.”

With summer break days away, the one dose vaccine will mean students and residents won’t have to return two weeks later for a second shot.

“We can get students vaccinated before they leave,” Wesner-Harts explained. “They’ll be fully vaccinated shortly after they get home. And that will really help make all of our community safer.”

The walk-in clinic’s location makes it easier for students and staff to get vaccinated.

“Yeah, I think it’s awesome,” said freshman Karis Borchett. “I feel like students would be a lot less likely to go out and get it if it wasn’t on campus.”

The university’s goal is to vaccinate two-thirds of its campus by the fall, something touring high schooler, Ava Taylor hopes for before her freshman year.

“I mean, it’s great they’re offering the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Taylor. “And I hope by the time I come to college that things will be back to normal.”

The walk-in clinic operates from 8:30 am-11:15 am and 1:15 pm-4:15 pm Wednesday. It will reopen Thursday 10 am-12:30 pm and 2:15 pm-6:30.