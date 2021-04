COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Lake Waccamaw is reporting a water outage due to a leaking water main on Waccamaw Shores Road.

On Tuesday, the town says the water advisory is from 2600 Canal Cove Road to the end of Waccamaw Shores but does not include the Wooded Acres Subdivision.

- Advertisement -

You should boil all water or use bottled water until the advisory is rescinded.