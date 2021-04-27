Wilmington discusses sales tax increase to fund Wave Transit improvements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County and Wilmington City Council held a joint session meeting this morning to discuss the possibility of a small sales tax increase to help fund city transportation.

According to council members, a quarter-cent sales tax increase would generate twelve-million dollars per year.

- Advertisement -

That money would be used towards improving current Wave Transit routes and lessening wait times.

The city says changes to the overall bus system are needed as Wilmington continues to grow and public transportation tax would help in that process.