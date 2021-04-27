Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue starts first season without Jeremy Owens

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The annual hunt for lifeguards has begun, but this time Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue is doing it without a local icon and beloved friend.

Jeremy Owens; a fire captain, lifeguard, stuntman, and more, died suddenly in November.

Lifeguard tryouts began on Sunday and Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt says it was difficult and emotional, but overall the tryouts went well.

“Everyone has come together,” Proffitt said. “The great thing about here at Ocean Rescue is we’re just one big family. Everyone has come together and it was a great tryout. We had some great rookies try out.”

Proffitt says he misses Owens every day, but they are working to move forward in a way that would make him proud.

“Fortunately, myself and a lot of the other lieutenants here have worked with him over 20 years so the way he operated, what he’s done here is instilled in all of us so we’re continuing to move forward,” Proffitt said.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard at Wrightsville Beach can still try out on Saturday, May 1 at 8:30 at Crystal Pier. Tryouts include a half a mile swim, a one-mile run, two rescues, and an informal interview.

Proffitt says Owens will continue to be there for it all.

“In Jeremy’s manor, he’ll continue to work here in Wrightsville Beach and continue to look over people, and we’ll continue to work in the way that he trained us over the years,” he said.

Additionally, Proffitt says several events are planned to honor Owens this summer including the dedication of a lifeguard stand, a paddle out, fundraisers, and more to raise awareness for PTSD.