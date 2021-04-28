12-year-old boy charged with murdering dad in western North Carolina

YANCEY COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a juvenile is in custody, charged with first-degree murder.
Chief Deputy Shane Hilliard says a fatal shooting happened on Monday night, April 26, 2021, at around 6 p.m. in a home outside of Burnsville.
Investigators say a 12-year-old Yancey County boy has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing his father, later identified as 37-year-old Vernal Kilburn, inside their home.
Chief Deputy Hilliard confirms authorities have recovered a rifle from the home.
Investigators say Kilburn rented the trailer on private land and lived in the home with his son.