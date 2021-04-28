A smoky haze on clear skies: Dry weather increases risk for wildfires

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There’s not much to complain about when it comes to the clear skies in the Cape Fear, but the warm weather does create a hot spot for wildfires.

North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Bill Walker says it’s been a drier spring than we’ve seen in the last few years, which is leading to the increase, but there’s currently no burn ban in place and we are not in a drought.

“We have had a major increase in the amount of wildfires both numbers and acreages and that sort of thing,” Walker said. “At least 90% of wildfires are manmade. So somebody is burning something for some reason.”

The Forest Service of the Cape Fear Area has responded to 128 fires this year.

Bladen: 35 fires, 365 acres, 11 in April alone

Brunswick: 24 fires, 484 acres, 11 in April alone

Columbus: 27 fires, 164 acres, 12 in April alone

Duplin: 23 fires, 106 acres, 6 in April alone

New Hanover: 6 fires, 13 acres, 4 in April alone

Pender: 13 fires, 15 acres, 7 in April alone

“We’ve had more fires than average, but generally speaking, we have the most numbers of our fires in February, March, April anyway,” Walker said.

If you are going to burn, Walker says to make sure you are doing so responsibly by getting a burn permit and letting the Forest Service know you plan on burning yard debris, because burning trash is illegal in NC.

“Clean around your pile, have a water source there even if you have to string together 300 feet of garden hose. Have a water source there and have a person there,” Walker said. “Don’t leave it unless it’s not going to get away from you. Burning in a burn barrel does not keep the fire from escaping. All it does is get it a little extra rise so it can spread farther away.”

Walker says if your pile is still smoking, it’s still burning.

For more information on how to get a burn permit and best practices of burning, visit here.

A reminder: Open burning is not permitted within Wilmington city limits.