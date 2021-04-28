At least two men hurt after Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina

EDEN, NC (AP) — Officials say a Duke Energy helicopter has crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina.

News outlets report the helicopter went down Wednesday around 1:25 p.m. near some homes in the town of Eden.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say two men sustained injuries. The two were responsive to officials, but it’s unknown the extent of the injuries.

No word on how many people were on board at the time.

Duke Energy issued a statement saying it learned of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station.

The statement says the Charlotte-based utility is investigating the incident and working with local emergency management officials.