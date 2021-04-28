Coast Guard rescues 5 people from caspized boat off NC coast

OUTER BANKS, NC WWAY) — The Coast Guard rescued five people from a capsized boat off the coast of the Outer Banks Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a report from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center that a 26-foot boat was taking on water six miles from Oregon Inlet with five people on board.

At 6:06 p.m., the USCG found the boat. When they arrived, they saw two people in the water and three people sitting on the hull of the overturned vessel.

They were all rescued and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

“Thankfully, these mariners were prepared. Donning life jackets and staying near their capsized vessel was the absolute right decision,” Cmdr. Courtney Sergent, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector North Carolina said. “Due to their quick actions, our Coast Guard crews and local partners were able to locate them and bring them safely home to their families.”