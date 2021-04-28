Columbus County Animal Shelter undergoes new changes

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Animal Shelter is undergoing a much-needed facelift, over the course of the next few weeks.

Since taking over as interim manager of the county’s animal shelter, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene is beginning to implement changes, beginning with its name, it is now the “Columbus County Animal Protective Services”.

- Advertisement -

“We’re trying to change the image of animal protective services,” said Jody Greene, Columbus County Sheriff. “We want to be a positive thing. We’ve reached out the community, tons of dog food has already been donated. We’re having a good outreach program.”

The Columbus County Animal Protective Services hope to extend its property, to allow the animals in their care to get sunshine, and to hold larger animals they pick up, like cattle, horses, and goats.

They are also discussing with county commissioners, hoping to enforce new ordinances regarding domestic animals.

“Lease laws, so people are held accountable for not taking care of animals, and the ones that are, that’s great, but if you’re not then we have some things we have to address,” said Sheriff Jody Greene.

Sheriff Jody Greene says they have renovated the reception area, and office space at the shelter, and beginning the process of updating the kennel space for the animals, but additional changes are still to come.

“It’s nothing we can do overnight, realistically two years we should be up 100%,” said Sheriff Greene.

Over the next two weeks, Columbus County Animal Protective Services will be closed on the weekend, to make additional renovations to brighten the shelter, like painting the floors, and adding new LED lighting.