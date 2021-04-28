“Do we have your attention?”: Local restaurant getting creative to attract job applicants

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — It’s a job seeker’s market here in North Carolina, and many local businesses, like Wing and Fish Company in Shallotte, find themselves competing for applications.

Wing and Fish Company’s owner, Barrett McMullan said they’ve reached out for applications every way they know how. They’re still short staffed, with barely anyone applying.

“I attribute most of this to business having to compete with government for workers,” said McMullan.

Now, they’re using outdoor signs to get drivers’ attention, one stating they pay more than unemployment.

According to Marcell Hatten, an NC Works workforce manager, unemployment can pay up to 650 dollars a week until federal funding expires September 21.

“Unemployment insurance runs for one year,” said Hatten, “and after that time you have to renew that contract. We’ve seen a lot of people just going back and renewing that contract again.”

Though applications were not required during the height of the pandemic, in order to renew you have to document applying to at least three jobs a week. McMullan said this doesn’t help local businesses, as some of his applicants apply and then don’t show up to interviews.

“Seasonal businesses depend upon this time of year to be open,” said McMullen “And when you’re seeing beach restaurants or restaurants here in Shallotte having to close two days a week… I don’t claim to know it all, but I do know that if we’re not open and running during this time of year, we’re not going to make it.”

Hatten said he’s seen many still feeling the effects of the pandemic, some job searching while staying on unemployment to take care of their kids, or because they’re a physically unable to work.

“It varies,” Hatten explained. “So we have some people who are looking for work, but I would say it’s about fifty-fifty.”

“And for those who can’t, that’s ok, I understand that,” McMullan responded. “And that’s another beautiful part of this country. We’re able to take care of those people. But there are a lot of people who can who are choosing not to, and that’s wrong.