Fast start not enough, UNCW Softball falls to Coastal Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Graduate student first baseman Kayla Rosado registered three hits and drove in two runs as Coastal Carolina overcame an early deficit to down UNCW, 12-5, in non-conference softball action at Boseman Field on Wednesday evening.

The win evened the Chanticleers’ record at 19-19, while UNCW dropped to 13-22 on the season.

- Advertisement -

UNCW plated a pair of runs in each of its first two trips to the plate to build a 4-0 lead. Junior Logan Bjorson and sophomore Jentri Meadows each drove in a run in the first inning with a pair of RBI singles before a triple by freshman Tayler Vitola and double by junior Janel Gamache extended the advantage to 4-0 in the second inning.

Coastal Carolina answered with four straight runs over the next two innings, including a sacrifice fly by Rosado, to even the score at 4-all before a Meadows sacrifice fly reclaimed a one-run edge for the Seahawks in the bottom of the fourth inning.

However, the Chanticleers scored eight runs over the final three innings, including a four-run outburst in the fifth inning, to seal the victory.

Rosado led Coastal Carolina’s 14-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with a double, while senior Makiya Thomas and senior Courtney Dean each added a two-hit performance.

Sophomore Iyanla De Jesus earned the win in the circle for Coastal Carolina after conceding one run on three hits in 2.0 innings of relief. Sophomore Raelee Brabham pitched the final three innings to nail down her second save of the year.

UNCW, which dropped its fourth straight game, was led by Meadows, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in. Gamache, who took the loss in the circle, posted a two-hit effort at the plate along with a run scored and a run batted in.

UNCW completes the regular season this weekend with a three-game series against Elon at Boseman Field. The Seahawks and Phoenix will play a doubleheader on Saturday, May 1, at noon before completing the series on Sunday, May 2, at noon.