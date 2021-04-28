Fugitive from South Carolina arrested at Smithfield Foods plant in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY NC (WWAY) — A man wanted out of South Carolina on drug charges was found in Bladen County at the Smithfield Foods plant.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arbre Bernard Robinson, 38, in Tar Heel.

Robinson was wanted by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office for possession, distributing and trafficking a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine near a school.

Robinson is in the Bladen County jail under no bond.