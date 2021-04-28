Grace Holcomb shoots a 65, Laney girls golf claims MEC tournament title

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–Laney senior Grace Holcomb shot a 65 (-7) at the Mideastern Conference tournament on Tuesday afternoon to claim the individual title. The UNCG commit also helped lead her Buccaneers to the team championship with a score of 267.

Topsail’s Lindley Cox and Hoggard’s Grace Caudill finished tied for second with both golfers firing an 87.

- Advertisement -

Below, are the top 10 placers and final team scores from 2021 MEC Girls Golf Championship.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

1. Grace Holcomb (Laney) – 65

T2. Lindley Cox (Topsail) – 87

T2. Grace Caudill (Hoggard) – 87

4. Eliza Fogleman (Topsail) – 89

5. Jillian Fatkin (South Brunswick) – 90

6. Cassidy Lytch (South Brunswick) – 91

7. Sarah Enright (Ashley) – 94

8. Hannah Travis (Hoggard) – 99

9. Karly Woodall (Laney) – 100

T10. Haley Goldberg (Laney) – 102

T10. Sarah Helen Martin (West Brunswick) – 102

TEAM SCORES:

1. Laney – 267

2. Topsail – 285

3. Hoggard – 294

4. South Brunswick – 307

5. Ashley – 323

6. New Hanover – 340

7. West Brunswick – 347

8. North Brunswick – 357