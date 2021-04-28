Grace Holcomb shoots a 65, Laney girls golf claims MEC tournament title

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–Laney senior Grace Holcomb shot a 65 (-7) at the Mideastern Conference tournament on Tuesday afternoon to claim the individual title. The UNCG commit also helped lead her Buccaneers to the team championship with a score of 267.
Topsail’s Lindley Cox and Hoggard’s Grace Caudill finished tied for second with both golfers firing an 87.
Below, are the top 10 placers and final team scores from 2021 MEC Girls Golf Championship.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
1. Grace Holcomb (Laney) – 65
T2. Lindley Cox (Topsail) – 87
T2. Grace Caudill (Hoggard) – 87
4. Eliza Fogleman (Topsail) – 89
5. Jillian Fatkin (South Brunswick) – 90
6. Cassidy Lytch (South Brunswick) – 91
7. Sarah Enright (Ashley) – 94
8. Hannah Travis (Hoggard) – 99
9. Karly Woodall (Laney) – 100
T10. Haley Goldberg (Laney) – 102
T10. Sarah Helen Martin (West Brunswick) – 102
TEAM SCORES:
1. Laney – 267
2. Topsail – 285
3. Hoggard – 294
4. South Brunswick – 307
5. Ashley – 323
6. New Hanover – 340
7. West Brunswick – 347
8. North Brunswick – 357