Groundbreaking ceremony held at Cerro Gordo Elementary School

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held at a Columbus County Elementary School today.

The US Department of Agriculture is investing $16.5 million into Cerro Gordo Elementary School’s construction. The school’s three buildings will be torn down, and replaced by a single building. it will house 43 classrooms for pre-kindergarten through 8th grade, with specialized classrooms for science, art, music, and self-contained areas for exceptional children.

“To have state of the art school, and have a school that will provide, even a better learning environment for them, and a better place for teachers to work, and staff to work. I think that our community is just appreciative to be able to put that out there for our students,” said Deanne Meadows, EdD, Columbus County Schools Superintendent.

Construction on the new and improved Cerro Gordo Elementary is expected to be completed by the 2022-2023 school year.