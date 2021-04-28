Locally-filmed ‘The Black Phone’ set to be release in January

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Black Phone, a horror movie filmed in Wilmington, will be released early next year.

The movie was shot in the Port City this past February and March.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, several media outlets reported that the Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions movie has been selected Jan. 28, 2022 as its release date.

THE BLACK PHONE! January 28th! Lets gooooooooooooo!https://t.co/VFoSdxN5MK — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 27, 2021

The film is directed by Scott Derrickson and stars Ethan Hawke.

Among films previously directed by Derrickson are The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister and Doctor Strange.

Deadline shared the following description of the movie:

“The film is about Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”