North Carolina minister charged with child pornography

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has accused a minister of uploading child pornography to the internet.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 34-year-old T. Elliott Welch of Tobaccoville is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone who lived on the same block as Welch had uploaded child pornography.

Investigators executed a search warrant at that residence. Welch is being held in the county jail under a secured bond of $50,000.

It’s not known if he has an attorney.