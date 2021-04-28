North Carolina woman gets 50 years for distributing child porn

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Federal officials say a North Carolina woman who worked at a day care has been sentenced to 50 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for using the children in her care to participate in producing child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 25-year-old Alyson Brooke Saunders of Greensboro pleaded guilty last November to production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Court documents show that in early 2019, Saunders, who was employed at a day care, admitted to using five children in her care to create sexually explicit images and videos and send them to a co-conspirator who intended to post them on the internet.