Novant Health launches mobile health units to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health says they are deploying mobile health units around the state to give up to 250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at each event.

Appointments are available, but not required, and the mobile events will repeat the same locations at least twice, on the same day of the week at the same time, to ensure access to a second dose.

- Advertisement -

Mobile vaccine efforts will take place in Monkey Junction, beginning at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store from 7 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 29, at 5110 College Road.

The event will be a “drive-through” and no appointments are required.

“While our community pop-up events at schools and churches help us bring the vaccine to our neighborhoods, our mobile health units will take that a step further to reach our neighbors’ doors,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer, Novant Health. “We understand that not everyone has the luxury of taking time off from work or has reliable transportation to get to clinics. It’s imperative we bring the vaccine directly to communities to reach those that might be unable, or unwilling, to receive it otherwise.”

In the greater Charlotte market, the Novant Health Community Care Cruiser began vaccinations yesterday at Lowe’s Home Improvement – Northlake where more than 80 Pfizer doses were distributed. The next stop for the mobile unit will be at Compare Foods’ N. Tryon location on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Also Thursday, the Winston-Salem State University Rams Cruiser will begin popping up at locations across that market. The first event will take place at the Community Care Center located at 2136 New Walkertown Road between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.