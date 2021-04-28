Police: 7-year-old NC girl dies, mom injured after being attacked by dogs

GARNER, NC (WTVD) — A 7-year-old girl died Tuesday night after dogs attacked her in Garner.

Garner Police Department said the attack happened in the backyard of a home on Roan Drive.

Investigators said the girl and her mother were caring for their neighbors’ dogs while they were out of town. That’s when the dogs turned on the two females and attacked them.

They were both taken to WakeMed for treatment of serious injuries. The child did not survive her injuries. The mother remains hospitalized.

Wake County Animal Control seized the dogs and took them to a shelter.