Southport’s City Dock to reopen next week

SOUTHPORT, NC NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport will reopen its City Dock in the Yacht Basin next week.

The city says a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday.

The City Dock, originally built in 1964, suffered significant damage when Hurricane Matthew hit Southport in October 2016. It suffered more damage again during Hurricanes Florence, in September of 2018, and Isaias in August of 2020.

Now, in 2021, almost five years after Hurricane Matthew, funding to repair the Old Yacht Basin City Dock has been secured, and Phase I repairs have been completed. The dock will now be open to the public.