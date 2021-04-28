Texas man dies after attack by aggressive swarm of bees

BRECKENRIDGE, TX (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has died after going into cardiac arrest when he was attacked by an aggressive swarm of bees outside his home.

Seventy-year-old Thomas Hicks was mowing his lawn Monday when he was repeatedly stung by the bees outside his home in Breckenridge, about 130 miles west of Dallas.



The Breckenridge Fire Department says first responders tried to save Hicks, but he was pronounced dead.

- Advertisement -

Hicks’ wife, Zoni Hicks, was also stung repeatedly and she was treated and released from a hospital.

Authorities say the hive was located inside of a tree and firefighters sprayed foam onto the bees to kill them.