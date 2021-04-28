UNCW Baseball rallies to win back to back games against Coastal Carolina

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)– Zachary Bridges had two hits and knocked in three runs as UNCW overcame a four-run deficit to edge visiting Coastal Carolina, 7-6, Wednesday evening at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks won their third straight outing to improve to 21-15 while the Chanticleers, who have dropped their last three, dipped to 19-17.

Bridges doubled in a run in the third and singled home two runs in the sixth. Noah Bridges , his brother, added two hits of his own and scored twice.

Freshman reliever Ethan Chenault (2-1) earned the win, pitching the eighth and ninth innings and allowing two base runners.

Dale Thomas of Coastal Carolina doubled twice and scored twice while Makenzie Pate collected a pair of singles.

Keaton Hopwood (4-3) took the loss despite striking out four in 1.2 innings.

The Seahawks continue their seven-game homestand on Friday when they open a Colonial Athletic Association series at 6 p.m. against William & Mary.