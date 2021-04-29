Audit: Hurdles slowed COVID-19 grants to poor families in NC

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina state audit says the details and timing of a coronavirus relief grant program created last year by the General Assembly made it more difficult for low-income families to obtain payments.

State Auditor Beth Wood released on Thursday a performance audit of the “Extra Credit Grant” program, which was carried out by the Department of Revenue.

Families received $335 to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic. The performance audit found low-income families didn’t receive payments because of the additional administrative steps during a short window of time.

The grant application already has been extended to May 31.