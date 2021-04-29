Dozens injured in stampede at big Israeli religious festival

JERUSALEM (AP) — More than 100 people were injured, dozens critically, in a stampede at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel attended by tens of thousands of people.

Israeli media had earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed, but the rescue service said all the injuries happened in a stampede.

Israel’s national rescue service has officially confirmed some deaths at a stampede during a religious festival in northern Israel.

Zaki Heller, spokesman for the Magen David Adom service, told Army Radio that some 150 people were hospitalized and that there were some deaths.

He did not provide an exact figure, but Israeli media, citing anonymous medical officials, have said more than 40 people died.

The Ynet news website published a photo appearing to show several bodies.