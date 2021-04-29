Hoggard tennis wins nail biter against New Hanover to claim conference title

By
Tanner Barth
-
0
Hoggard's Varun Varadarajan ready to return a serve on Thursday against New Hanover. (Photo: Tanner Barth, WWAY)

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–It came down to the wire on Thursday night, but the Hoggard boys tennis team escaped with a 5-4 win over rival New Hanover to claim their first MEC title since 2014.

The win caps off a perfect season in conference play for the Vikings, wrapping up the year with a (12-2) record. New Hanover ends their regular season at (10-2). Both teams should have a good shot to make the state playoffs.

- Advertisement -

Below, are the final results from Thursday nights match.

Singles

  1. Alan Dimock (New Hanover) defeated Varun Varadarajan (Hoggard)
    6-2, 3-6 (10-5 tiebreaker)
  2. Augie Ballantine (New Hanover) defeated Dalton Feldman (Hoggard)
    6-3, 6-0
  3. Knox Lamar (New Hanover) defeated Quaid Sutherland (Hoggard)
    5-7, 6-4 (11-9 tiebreaker)
  4. Samin Bhan (Hoggard) defeated Emerson Woolwin (New Hanover)
    6-2, 6-4
  5. Grant Sutherland (Hoggard) defeated Sam Bradshaw (New Hanover)
    6-0, 6-1
  6. Jake Morris (Hoggard) defeated George Turner (New Hanover)
    4-6, 7-5 (10-4 tiebreaker)

Doubles

  1. Dimock/Ballantine (New Hanover) defeated Varadarajan/Sutherland (Hoggard), 8-1
  2. Feldman/Bhan (Hoggard) defeated Woolwine/Lamar (New Hanover), 8-3
  3. Sutherland/Morris (Hoggard) defeated Turner/Bradshaw (New Hanover), 8-0