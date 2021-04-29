Hoggard tennis wins nail biter against New Hanover to claim conference title

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–It came down to the wire on Thursday night, but the Hoggard boys tennis team escaped with a 5-4 win over rival New Hanover to claim their first MEC title since 2014.

The win caps off a perfect season in conference play for the Vikings, wrapping up the year with a (12-2) record. New Hanover ends their regular season at (10-2). Both teams should have a good shot to make the state playoffs.

- Advertisement -

Below, are the final results from Thursday nights match.

Singles

Alan Dimock (New Hanover) defeated Varun Varadarajan (Hoggard)

6-2, 3-6 (10-5 tiebreaker) Augie Ballantine (New Hanover) defeated Dalton Feldman (Hoggard)

6-3, 6-0 Knox Lamar (New Hanover) defeated Quaid Sutherland (Hoggard)

5-7, 6-4 (11-9 tiebreaker) Samin Bhan (Hoggard) defeated Emerson Woolwin (New Hanover)

6-2, 6-4 Grant Sutherland (Hoggard) defeated Sam Bradshaw (New Hanover)

6-0, 6-1 Jake Morris (Hoggard) defeated George Turner (New Hanover)

4-6, 7-5 (10-4 tiebreaker)

Doubles