Jesus Ministries Church and Outreach holds donation drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today, Jesus Ministries Church and Outreach held a donation drive at Cambridge Village.

A truck was parked in the front of the building, making it easier for Cambridge Village’s senior residents to donate, rather than having to leave the property.

- Advertisement -

The drive was also open to the public, accepting gently used clothes, household items, furniture, and electronics. Cambridge village’s community consultant director says this is a great opportunity for their residents to give back.

“They re-purpose it to families that need it. So, these are going to be families, that are still recovering from Hurricane Florence. That’s how much they are going into the community and still helping. So our residents, of course, all have a little extra. So, we’re happy to donate, and this is actually our second time that we are doing this,” said Pierrette Cortner, Community Consultant Director Cambridge Village of Wilmington.

Jesus Ministries Church and Outreach plans to hold a donation drive at Cambridge Village quarterly, with the next drive to be held in early fall.