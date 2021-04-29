LINC educates the community with National Reentry Week program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week is National Reentry week, meant to focus on transitioning previous inmates back into normal life.

Leading into New Communities, or LINC, is holding events all week. They’ve brought in speakers to discuss everything from housing, to integrating former prisoners back into their families.

- Advertisement -

Local reentry coordinator, Linda Thomas, says men and women coming out of prison continue to face trials even after repaying their debt to society. Often, many face road blocks finding work and housing.

That’s why LINC focuses on employing and housing those attempting to get back on their feet.

“The consequences can lead to the fact that the person gets rearrested because they can’t provide,” said Thomas. “Especially if they’re coming out and they have a family. I can’t provide for my family because I can’t get the resources I need in order to do that.”

To learn more about LINC’s events this week and outreach, follow this link.