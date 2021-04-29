More limits placed upon NC child marriage in Senate bill

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Minors could continue to marry in North Carolina but additional limits would be set in legislation approved by a state Senate committee.

Current law allows children as young as 14 to get married.

Youths who are 16 or 17 can marry with parental consent, while those 14 and 15 can marry if a pregnancy is involved and a judge signs off.

The proposal approved on Wednesday would retain the current restrictions, but no one age 14 to 17 could marry a partner who is more than four years older.

Some child marriage opponents still want a bill barring anyone under 18 from marrying.