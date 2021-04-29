Multiple lanes near downtown Wilmington to close this weekend for road work

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lanes at multiple locations near downtown Wilmington will be temporarily closed to traffic this weekend while crews complete road pavement work following repairs to CFPUA sewer infrastructure.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. on both Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, and will last until the evening each day.

- Advertisement -

The following lane closures and traffic changes will be in effect: