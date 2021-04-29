Multiple lanes near downtown Wilmington to close this weekend for road work

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lanes at multiple locations near downtown Wilmington will be temporarily closed to traffic this weekend while crews complete road pavement work following repairs to CFPUA sewer infrastructure.
Work will begin at 7 a.m. on both Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, and will last until the evening each day.
The following lane closures and traffic changes will be in effect:
- Dawson Street between 12th and 13th streets: Left lane, two center lanes, and street-side parking closed
- Dawson Street between 13th and 14th streets: Left lane and street-side parking closed
- Dawson Street between 15th and 16th streets: Left two lanes closed
- Dawson Street between 16th and 17th streets: Left turning lane and leftmost center lane closed; traffic will still be able to turn left onto South 17th Street from the open center lane
- Third Street near the intersection with Queen Street: Southbound right lane and street-side parking closed
- Third Street turning lane onto the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge: Southbound turning lane onto the bridge closed; traffic will still be able to turn right onto the bridge from the open center lane
- Third Street between Wright and Meares Street:
- Southbound right lane and street-side parking closed
- Northbound right lane and street-side parking closed
- Third Street between Wright and Dawson streets: Northbound right turning lane closed; traffic will still be able to turn right onto Dawson Street from the open center lane
- Dawson Street between Third and Fourth streets: Center lane, right lane, and bike lane closed
- Wooster street between 7th and 8th streets: Right lane and street-side parking closed