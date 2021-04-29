North Carolina boy, 12, to graduate from high school, college in the same week

(CNN) — A 12-year-old in North Carolina used the downtime he had during the pandemic to take on a few extra classes in school.

Mike Wimmer, of Salisbury, is getting ready to graduate high school and college — in the same week.

Wimmer finished four years worth of schooling in a 12-month period. He completed his junior and senior years of high school and a two-year associate degree.

Wimmer is preparing to graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus Comunity College on May 21 and Concord Academy High School the following week.

He is also the valedictorian of his high school class.

As of what’s next, Wimmer is considering job options in and out of the US, additional schooling, or a fellowship that would let him focus on his start-up.