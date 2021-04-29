Panthers select South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn in 8th overall pick in NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn from South Carolina with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Panthers passed on quarterback Justin Fields to help upgrade their defense. Horn was the first defensive player selected.

Carolina spent all seven picks on defensive players last year.

Horn appeared in 30 games for the Gamecocks and had 101 tackles and two interceptions.

He fills a need for the Panthers, who struggled in pass defense a year ago.