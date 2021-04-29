Sheriff: NC deputies who didn’t fire at man back on duty

By
Associated Press
-
0

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says four deputies involved in the case of a man who was fatally shot last week have returned to active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release Thursday that he has restored to duty four out of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Wooten released the names of all seven deputies who went to Brown’s residence to serve arrest and search warrants.

The deputies involved were:

  • Lt. Steve Judd (back on active duty)
  • Sgt. Michael Swindell (back on active duty)
  • Sgt. Kendall Bishop (back on active duty)
  • Sgt. Joel Lunsford (back on active duty)
  • Investigator Daniel Meads (on administrative leave)
  • Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan (on administrative leave)
  • Corp. Aaron Lewellyn (on administrative leave)

He said the three deputies who fired their weapons will remain on leave until an investigation is completed.