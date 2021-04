PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City offers free beach wheelchair rentals, but the town says the demand continues to grow and they need your help to keep up.

The parks and recreation department is looking for people to sponsor a beach wheelchair.

The chairs allow those with disabilities or limited mobility have a relaxing day at the coast.

If you are interested, contact parksandrec@surfcitync.gov.

Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Oak Island also offer free beach wheelchairs.