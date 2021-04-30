Pete Buttigieg, Doug Emhoff visit NC to promote Biden’s American Jobs Plan

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are in North Carolina on Friday.

The pair are part of the Biden administration’s travel blitz, which is designed to rally support for the president’s infrastructure plan.

- Advertisement -

President Joe Biden says his proposal for an aggressive series of infrastructure investments would require $2.3 trillion in spending over eight years. It would rebuild roads and bridges, bolster public education, and create more than a million new jobs and would be funded by higher corporate taxes.

Buttigieg and Emhoff started Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. by speaking to Raleigh union members about the American Jobs Plan. They then traveled to a nearby manufacturing laboratory to speak with workers there.

Later, Buttigieg and Emhoff visited North Carolina State University’s campus. They were joined by Democratic Rep. David Price of NC’s 4th congressional district, which covers other parts of the Raleigh metropolitan area, including Durham and Chapel Hill.

Read more here.