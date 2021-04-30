CFCC, Cape Fear Habitat create custom playhouses for area children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three business and organization are coming together for Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s new initiative called “Playhouse Project.”

The group helped construct, paint, and decorate playhouses that were later presented to three other non-profits in a ceremony.

The kits for the playhouses were cut and prepared by students from Cape Fear Community College.

The funds raised for this event will benefit Cape Fear Habitat’s Affordable Homeownership Program.

Cape Fear Habitat Executive Director Lauren McKenzie says she hopes the playhouse will bring smiles to kids faces.

“Some will have a one child family, and other will be used by multiple children,” McKenzie said. “So, it’s a place where they can go play, be creative, and really imagine what home could be like for them. A lot of children in our community don’t have a spot of their own to be creative and have that quiet time that we know that they need.”

Two more businesses will participate in Cape Fear Habitat’s “Playhouse Project” in May and June.