Fayetteville teen charged in fatal shooting of relative

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 16-year-old has been charged with shooting a 69-year-old relative to death.

Fayetteville police say the teen was taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge Thursday in the slaying of Randy Michael King.

Officials say the suspect, who is not being identified because he is underage, called 911 to report he had just shot a relative. Officers say they found King dead in an upstairs room with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager is being held at the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.

The exact relationship between the two and the circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been given.