BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Florida man wanted on child sex charges in Brunswick County is now in custody in North Carolina.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Thomas Davis Ingram, of Lake City, was arrested in Columbia County, Florida.

Ingram is charged with two dozen counts of statutory sex offense of a child from incidents that happened in 2012 and 2013.

He is behind held under a nearly $5 million bond in Brunswick County.