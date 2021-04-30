Job fair held by Labor Finders of Wilmington hoping to fill increasing job openings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, a job fair was held by labor finders, offering high paying jobs and inviting people of all skill sets to come out and apply.

Organizers of the Labor Finders Job Fair say many businesses across the Cape Fear, and the nation continue to struggle to find workers during the pandemic.

One job fair attendee said the event was helpful for those who may be looking for a job opportunity, and whose jobs may have be lost due to the pandemic.

“I think the job fair is a perfect place to start. I mean, it’s just simple, you just walk in, you fill out your information, they can match you with so many resources and its just –it’s so easy. You know, it’s so much available, so it’s a good place to start,” said Heather Williams, attendee.

Labor Finders branch manager, Kevin Blanchard, says there is an increasing number of job openings available, but little-to-no interest is being shown from those seeking jobs, and that some industries have been hit particularly hard hit by the lack of available workers.

“Your hospitality industries and things like that, they are suffering right now,” said Kevin Blanchard, Labor Finders Wilmington’s branch manager. People, you know, got laid off during the pandemic, and now our businesses here in our community can’t seem to get people to come back to work, and that’s where we come in, and we try to help them.”

Blanchard also says the increase in people receiving unemployment benefits, may be impacting the decrease in job applicants.

“People have learned to live on a $300 boost, and so unless employers are willing to raise their wages and start paying more money. There’s not incentive for people to go to work in their mind,” said Blanchard.

Those who attended today’s job fair filled out applications on a computer, and took a survey to give insight on their work ethic. All new hires from the job fair will be entered into a raffle for $100.