LPGA awards Laney senior Grace Holcomb with prestigious scholarship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Laney High School senior Grace Holcomb has been impressive on and off the golf course for the Buccaneers during her career. Now, she is getting rewarded for years of hard work.

The LPGA announced that four high school seniors were selected to receive the Marilynn Smith Scholarship and Holcomb was chosen as one of the recipients. The scholarship is awarded to a female high school senior who has played golf in high school or in her community and is planning to play golf at an accredited college or university in the United States.

- Advertisement -

Five $5,000 scholarships will be awarded in 2021.