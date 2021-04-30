North Carolina mom charged after infant dies in hot car

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A mother was arrested and charged Thursday for the death of a 5-month-old girl in Iredell County, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies were called on Sunday afternoon to a home on Old Mountain Road, near Troutman.

The sheriff said the baby was found dead inside a car. After an autopsy, investigators learned the girl died from environmental hyperthermia.

According to deputies, the mother, Madison Moore, said the girl was left in a car for several hours, which matched up with the her cause of death.

Moore was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter.

