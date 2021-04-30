Spring boat show to be held at Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Beaches and are waterways won’t be the only places to check out some boats this weekend.

The Wilmington Spring Boat Show will be taking place in the parking lot at Mayfaire, and will run on Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

- Advertisement -

There will be more than 60 models on display from more than 20 local dealers and builders. At the boat show, there will even be on-site financing, for those looking to buy. Free fishing seminars will also be offered, and social distancing measures will be in place.