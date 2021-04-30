UNCW Baseball can’t complete the comeback, dropping game one to William & Mary

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Wade Strain allowed three runs on seven hits over seven-plus innings and William & Mary rode a four-run first inning on its way to a 5-3 win over UNCW at Brooks Field on Friday.

The Tribe extended its winning streak to three while raising its record to 12-19 and 9-7 in the Colonial Athletic Association. UNCW, meanwhile, had its own modest three-game winning streak halted while falling to 5-8 in the league and 21-16 overall.

- Advertisement -

Strain (5-4) retired 15-of-16 batters he faced between the second and eighth innings. He finished with eight strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Matt Howat picked up his second save of the season.

UNCW starter Landen Roupp (4-4) struggled from the onset, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks.

Three Seahawks had two hits on the night. Taber Mongero had a pair of singles, drove in a run and scored.

The series continues Saturday with a 4 p.m. start at Brooks Field.