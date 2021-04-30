US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states including NC

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have concluded that it was anxiety — and not a problem with the coronavirus vaccine — that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people earlier this month.

Experts say the clusters are an example of a phenomenon that’s been chronicled for decades from variety of different vaccines.

- Advertisement -

Basically, some people get so freaked out by injections that their anxiety spurs physical symptoms.

Many of the 64 people affected either fainted or reported dizziness. Some got nauseous or vomited. A few had racing hearts or chest pain. None got seriously ill.

The report said it happened in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina.