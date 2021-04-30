Wilmington man charged with 6 counts of child sexual exploitation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 20-year-old Wilmington man faces several child sex crimes.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant at a unit in the Crosswinds Apartments on St. Andrews Drive.

- Advertisement -

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cybertip that someone in the apartment was uploading numerous files containing child sexual exploitation, according to authorities.

Alexander Charles Carrazzone was charged with six counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is in the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.