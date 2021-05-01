1 injured in shooting at Charlotte-area mall

PINEVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities are saying a shooting inside a North Carolina mall left one person injured.

The Carolina Place Mall was evacuated and Pineville police tweeted Saturday evening that officers had finished clearing the mall.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that it is helping local authorities with the investigation into the shooting.

No arrests were immediately reported. A “reunification” area was set up nearby.

Authorities did not say what prompted the shooting.